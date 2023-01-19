New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Jubilant Foodworks Ltd on Thursday said it has lined up a Rs 900 crore capex plan for the next 12-18 months.

In a regulatory filing, the company said capex of Rs 900 crore would be funded entirely through internal accruals over a period for 12-18 months.

Also Read | Adulterated Milk Products Adversely Affecting Public Health in India? Government Terms Media Reports as Fake, Says ‘False Information Being Circulated on WhatsApp’.

This will be towards stores, including re-imaging and maintenance capex, and digital of about Rs 500-600 crore, and Rs 300 crore in commissaries, said Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, which holds the exclusive master franchise rights to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

On the outlook for the near-medium term, the company said it has a medium term plan of 3,000 Domino's stores with 250 stores for Domino's India in the next 12-18 months and 40-50 stores for Popeyes India in the next 12-18 months.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Hike For Government Employees After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

At present, it has 1,701 Domino's restaurants across 371 cities in India.

On its Bengaluru commissary, JFL said it has a total of Rs 250 crore planned investment and the unit is expected to be operational by the first quarter of FY24.

On Wednesday, the company launched the first restaurant of the US fried chicken brand -- Popeyes -- in Chennai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)