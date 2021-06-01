New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Wealth management major Julius Baer on Tuesday said it has appointed Rahul Malhotra as new Head Global India and Developed Markets.

His appointment comes into effect from September 1, 2021.

Malhotra will succeed Torsten Linke "to lead the onshore and offshore teams to serve clients from the Indian diaspora in addition to covering Japan and the Asia team based in Switzerland," as per a release.

Malhotra has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, it added.

"I am delighted to welcome Rahul to Julius Baer, the largest foreign private bank in India. We also have an extensive and huge global India corridor for NRI. This offers tremendous opportunities for our Bank on the back of a clearly defined global India strategy with a major India onshore presence.

"With our single team-based approach, Rahul will be leading his onshore and offshore teams and continue to work closely and seamlessly in serving our clients from the Indian diaspora, one of the biggest in the world," said Jimmy Lee, Head Asia Pacific and member of the executive board at Bank Julius Baer.

