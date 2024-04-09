New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Renewable energy producer Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday said it has commissioned 105-MW Jalkot Solar Power Project, in Maharashtra.

The project has been commissioned in record time, almost nine months before the scheduled commercial operation date of the project, a company statement said.

The Jalkot Solar Power Project shall deliver power under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) which exemplifies a commitment to both economic value and environmental stewardship.

Expected to produce approximately 200 MUs (million units) annually, the project aims to reduce Maharashtra's carbon emissions by an estimated 1,78,569 tCO2 each year.

Furthermore, it will provide power to about 38,085 households, supporting the state's transition to more sustainable energy sources.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy said, "The start of operations of this project almost 9 months before the scheduled commercial operation date of the project is a tribute to our team's exceptional work."

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects with significant experience in conceptualizing, building, and developing renewable energy assets.

