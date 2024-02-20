New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy and Envision Energy have collaborated for the development of a 300-MW wind energy project in Gujarat.

As per the partnership, Envision will supply 91 units of EN 156-3.3 MW WTGs (wind turbine generators) and oversee the installation, commissioning and maintenance of all WTGs.

The project is expected to be commissioned in a phased manner by the end of 2025 and will produce 1,000 GWh units of clean energy annually, according to a statement.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO, Juniper Green Energy, said in the statement, "We are happy to collaborate with Envision Energy for the development of this wind project."

RPV Prasad, CEO, Envision Wind Power Technologies India, said, "As part of our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, we would be assembling the nacelle and hubs for the wind turbines at our Pune factory, while towers and blades will be sourced locally."

Kane Xu, Global Vice President of Envision Energy and Chairman of Envision Energy India, said, "Together with Juniper, we can develop reliable renewable energy solutions in India."

