Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Former cricketer Kapil Dev has invested an undisclosed amount in power sector-focused technology company Harmonizer India.

The former pacer and World Cup-winning captain will be holding an undisclosed stake in the company's artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet of things (IoT)-focused energy efficiency solutions technology, as per a statement.

Dev has been investing in the startups' space since 2015 and his bets include grocer peopleeasy.com, Samco Ventures, online market network Wizcounsel and cab aggregator Vaoo, as per reports.

“I have invested in Harmonizer India to support the Indian brainpower and technocrats who have done so well to acquire 14 patents,” Dev said in a statement released after his latest investment.

There are tremendous opportunities for further growth and Harmonizer is aiming to achieve a significant portion, its Chief Executive Manoj Soni said, adding that the IoT market alone is pegged at USD 15 billion as of now.

Its Chief Technology Officer M R Srinivas said the company has a research and development unit in Bengaluru and will be filing for more patents on technologies like artificial intelligence/ machine learning for industries.

