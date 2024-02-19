Mangaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) The tradition of Dakshina Kannada as the cradle of banking has weakened as many banks which originated here have vanished now, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said.

Participating as the chief guest in Karnataka Bank's centenary celebrations here on Sunday, he said it is a great moment for the bank which has attained a steady customer base across the country.

Congratulating all customers who have been part of the bank, he said it should achieve a position to acquire another bank and continue to grow. Though the main office of the bank is in Bengaluru, it should make sure that branches in other places are not closed.

Shivakumar said Karnataka Bank had started CSR projects even before CSR schemes came into existence. It is regrettable that despite having big infrastructure like the port, many companies are moving out of this land.

He said the state government will offer full support to the requirements of the Karnataka Bank.

Attorney General of India R Venkataramani, who was also present, said one must appreciate the values of the bank which has sustained itself for 100 years.

Stating that banks should grow to become institutions of creation and innovation, he hoped that the Karnataka Bank will ensure unification of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in terms of banking. The bank should take the lead to connect banking at the national level and bring reforms, he added.

The bank CEO and managing director H Srikrishnan, who welcomed the gathering, said the centenary building opened as part of the celebrations will serve as a museum which tells the history of Karnataka Bank from 1924 to 2024.

He said the Karnataka Bank is not just Karnataka's bank anymore. It has grown into the bank of the country and the 100-year milestone has become possible only because of the support of all sections of people. The bank chairman P Pradeep Kumar presided over the function.

A new Rs 100 coin with Karnataka Bank's centenary celebration logo was unveiled on the occasion, along with a post card and a postal cover which shows the head office of Karnataka Bank's Dongerkeri branch with pictures of the bank's founding members.

The bank also opened 15 more branches across India on virtual mode as part of the centenary celebration. The bank's new website was unveiled and a souvenir was also released.

Postmaster General (Karnataka circle) S Rajendra Kumar and the bank's executive director Sekhar Rao were also present.

