Mangaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) The Udupi police on Monday filed the chargesheet in the sensational case of the murder of a young air hostess and her family members, before a judicial magistrate's court near here.

Police said the investigation into the case has been completed and the chargesheet was filed by the investigation team within the stipulated period of 90 days.

The case pertains to the murder of four members of a family who were stabbed inside their house at Nejaru in Udupi on November 12 last year, allegedly by the sole accused in the case, Praveen Arun Chowgule.

Chowgule, who was employed as a member of the cabin crew of a private airline company, had targeted one of the victims, Aynaz Mohammed (21), a trainee air hostess, who had earlier worked with him.

Police cited his "possessiveness" and "problems in their relationship" as his motives for allegedly attacking her.

Aynaz's mother Haseena (47), elder sister Afnan (23) and brother Aseem (14) were the other victims.

Police said that they were in the house when Chowgule came to attack Aynaz and were also allegedly stabbed to death by the accused. Haseena's mother-in-law, Hakira, was also attacked, but survived after locking herself in the toilet.

Chowgule was arrested two days after the crime and has been in judicial custody since then.

The court had earlier rejected his bail petition, and a recent application for parole to attend the last rites of his brother who passed away early this month.

