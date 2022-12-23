Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday unveiled the men's Hockey World Cup-2023 when it arrived here from Bhubaneshwar-Raurkela.

Also Read | BYJU'S Meets NCPCR Officials, Files Comprehensive Response Defending Itself on Student Database Buying Allegations.

"The Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on December 25," a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

Also Read | How To Book Booster Dose? Step-by-Step Guide To Book Slot for COVID-19 Booster Shot on Co-WIN.

The tourney will start on January 13 and will end on January 29 next year, the statement read.

Governor Gehlot welcomed the men's India hockey team and wished them success in the competition, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)