Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Sunday decided to pay compensation to a Kerala man who was killed by a tuskless elephant that was captured in Karnataka but later strayed into Wayanad in the neighbouring state.

In a statement, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the state government has agreed to pay compensation on par with the indemnity paid to the people of Karnataka killed by an elephant.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

The tuskless male elephant was captured in Belur taluk of Hassan district on November 30, 2023, and translocated to the Bandipur Forest area. After more than two months, it was found that it had strayed into Wayanad district of Kerala.

On February 10, a man was killed by the elephant in Wayanad district of Kerala. Following this, elected representatives and the Government of Kerala had requested the Karnataka government to be largehearted and pay compensation for that case, the minister's office said.

Also Read | TBJEE Exam 2024: Registration for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination Extended Till February 22, Apply Online at tbjee.nic.in.

The statement said Khandre took up the matter of payment of compensation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday.

"The chief minister agreed to pay compensation to the family of Ajeesh on par with any person of Karnataka," the statement read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)