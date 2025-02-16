Srinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sunday stressed the need for building an intra-community consensus between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits on their dignified return to the Valley.

The Mirwaiz said the majority community wanted Kashmiri Pandits to return to the inclusive society that existed here.

"There are some voices which want a separate cluster in south Kashmir for themselves... That is not acceptable. There is a significant section of Kashmiri Pandits who want to be part of an inclusive society. So there is a need for consensus," he said.

After an interfaith conference at Budgam, the Hurriyat leader said, "We believe that the issue of Kashmiri Pandits is a humanitarian matter. Kashmiri Muslims, irrespective of their sect, want them to return to their homes and live in harmony and peace like before."

But a consensus has to be between the two communities on the modalities of the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homes, the Mirwaiz said.

"The majority community will have to sit and discuss the course of action for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits. However, the Kashmiri Pandits will also have to build a consensus on their return as there are some voices within the community who are trying to create a rift," he added.

On the government's claims of normalcy in Kashmir, the Mirwaiz said the state of security can be judged "from the fact that the Jama Masjid is locked frequently and Shab-e-Barat was not allowed for the sixth year now".

"I am placed under house arrest every now and then. Every morning, I am not sure whether I would be allowed to move out or would be confined to home."

On the ruling National Conference's opposition to demands for alcohol ban in Jammu and Kashmir, the Mirwaiz said the ruling party should not harm the cultural ethos of the society.

"There are seven or eight states in India where there is a ban on alcohol. Instead of following them, they are taking the ruse that Kashmir is a tourist place. Tourists have been coming here for decades now but that does not mean that we have to promote alcohol for revenue generation.

"We are already suffering from drug addiction and we can do without alcohol. If they cannot do good, they should at least not do any harm," he added.

