Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Kauvery Hospital would contribute Rs 75 lakh to the state government-backed Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) over a period of five years as it aims to boost emerging and deep-technology innovations among start-ups in the state, the healthcare provider said on Saturday.

The initial phase of funding was handed over to Minister for information and technology, digital services Mano Thangaraj by co-founder of the hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj here recently.

"Through this initiative, Kauvery Hospital will contribute to the Emergingand Deep-tech innovations in Tamil Nadu start-ups and work towards the dream of a one trillion dollar economy of Tamil Nadu, the vision of chief minister M K Stalin", the healthcare provider said.

"Our funding in iTNT reflects our commitment to supporting the emerging technology companies in Tamil Nadu. With many startups and innovations emerging in the state, the iTNT project will serve as an incubation centre and mentoring space for the startups," Selvaraj said.

The Tamil Nadu Technology Hub connects the ecosystem of startups working in emerging and deep technology areas with the academic network of more than 570 engineering colleges and collaborates with researchers and industry to foster innovation.

