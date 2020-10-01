New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International on Thursday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,033 crore across various businesses.

In a regulatory filing, the RPG Group company said it has secured orders worth Rs 890 crore for transmission and distribution projects in Africa, Middle East and the Americas.

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a India Launch Scheduled for October 17, 2020; to Be Retailed Online via Flipkart.

The company's railway business has got orders worth Rs 79 crore for signalling and telecommunication and metro electrification works in India.

KEC International also received Rs 64 crore order for various types of cables/cabling projects in India and overseas.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone Coming Soon to India, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch.

Shares of the company were trading 1.90 per cent higher at Rs 350.55 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)