Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Payroll software brand Keka on Monday said the company is planning to add 300-500 employees in 2021-22 as it enhances focus on expansion of its technical assistance and developing a strong tech-enabled customer service chain.

The current employee strength of Keka is 250.

Hiring will be made across different domains and will open employment avenues for both freshers as well as experienced professionals.

Apart from tech-related job roles, job opportunities will also be made available for non-tech roles such as sales, product, marketing, customer success, HR among others, it added.

Besides, the company said there will be 100 internship opportunities made available for final year students.

"These hires are a crucial part of the next growth phase. With the addition of learned and skilled employees, we aim at building a deep tech-enabled interface in our existing software, thereby catering the best services to our employees. This expansion will also help in accelerating our vision of growth and enabling an even better customer service experience for our clients," Keka founder Vijay Yalamanchili said.

