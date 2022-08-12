New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Kennametal India Ltd (KIL) has registered a 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 28.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended June, mainly on account of higher income.

It had a net profit of Rs 21.6 crore in the year-ago quarter, the Bengaluru-based company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company's financial year runs from July to June.

KIL, a subsidiary of the US-based Kennametal Inc, said its total income during April-June 2022 rose to Rs 270.5 crore. The same stood at Rs 213.2 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our financial performance reflects the resilience and commitment demonstrated by the team in delivering on strategic initiatives despite challenges in the macroeconomic environment, including inflation. During the year, we continued to expand and diversify our customer base across segments," company's Managing Director Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan said in a separate statement.

According to the company, it has clocked an all-time high consolidated income of Rs 1,000 crore in the entire fiscal.

KIL manufactures hard metal products and machine tools for use in the manufacturing, auto, and general engineering industries.

On Friday, shares of the company ended 4.97 per cent up at Rs 2,447.75 apiece on BSE.

