New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Kent RO Systems on Friday forayed into the ceiling fan segment in the country under the brand name Kuhl.

The company, which is the leader in the water purifier segment, has launched the fans with BLDC technology which consumes less electricity.

The BLDC fans are at least 65 per cent more energy efficient than the regular ceiling fans, Kent RO Systems Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Gupta said.

"We can save electricity worth Rs 2 lakh crore every year if 120-crore household fans in the country are converted to BLDC technology," he noted.

While India has made substantial progress in promoting energy-efficient lights, ACs, and refrigerators, However, out of the 90 per cent of households that use ceiling fans, only 3 per cent currently use energy-efficient fans, Gupta said.

The Kuhl range comes with five star (BEE rating) and features WiFi and IoT enabled technology which can be operated through remote control, voice command, and cell phone.

Kent RO Systems also plans to export the range which is being rolled out from its Noida-based facility.

The company will employ its 1,600-plus service network team for after sales services, Gupta added.

