Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 (PTI) The Kerala government has set up an exclusive panel to revise the criteria for granting financial assistance packages to special schools where children with intellectual disabilities studied.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the managements of special schools convened by General Education Minister V Sivankutty here on Wednesday.

The five-member panel will be chaired by Additional Director (Public Instructions) Shinemon.

While Joint Secretary (public instructions), Jayashree would be the convenor, SCERT Director R K Jayaprakash and two others would be the other panelists, an official statement said.

Changes, in accordance with time, would be made in the existing criteria related to various grades under which financial assistance is provided to the special schools, it said.

Besides higher officials of the department, the members of outfits like Association for Intellectually Disabled and Parents Association for Intellectually Disabled and representatives of teachers and non-teaching staff in the sector also took part in the meeting.

