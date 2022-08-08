Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (PTI) A 60-year-old housewife was allegedly killed by a migrant worker hailing from West Bengal and her body dumped in a well near her house in Kesavadasapuram area of Kerala's capital here, police said.

Also Read | Samsung Launches Android 13-Based One UI 5 Beta for Galaxy S22 Series.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the woman was alone at her home in the city, police said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The woman and her husband were the only occupants living there and the migrant worker used to work in their home, police said.

The body was found from the well while searching for the woman after her husband found her missing when he returned home.

An officer of Medical College police station, within whose jurisdictional limits the crime was committed, said that they have identified the culprit and efforts are on to trace him.

He also said that the inquest in the case was going on.

Robbery is suspected to be the motive behind the murder, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)