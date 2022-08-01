New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Kerala has raised concerns about certain amendments proposed in the law governing development of mines and minerals in the country.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve met Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in the national capital on Monday to discuss the concerns.

The central government has proposed various amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 for bringing reforms in the minerals sector.

Addressing reporters here, Rajeeve said that he has asked the Union minister to convene a meeting of the states that are likely to be affected by the amendments in the law.

In a memorandum submitted to Joshi, the minister said the state government is opposed to certain proposed amendments.

Allowing the private sector to engage in beach sand mining in the environmentally significant and ecologically fragile coastal region of Kerala will lead to an environmental catastrophe, as per the memorandum.

