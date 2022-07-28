Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to prepare a 'Vision Document-2047' at the earliest to promote agriculture and ensure the welfare of the farmers.

Besides this, the Pradhikaran should also constitute separate committees related to farming for the welfare of farmers, he said.

It should also ensure that the state government includes all the key suggestions shared by the farmers in the future, he said while presiding over the second meeting of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran here, an official statement said.

The Pradhikaran, an authority which undertakes measures to make agriculture remunerative, will act as a 'Super Think Tank', said the statement.

Under the Pradhikaran, committees should also be constituted on the topics like saline water, water logging, fish farming, beekeeping, poultry, mushroom farming, organic farming, micro irrigation, etc., said Khattar.

He asked the Pradhikaran that researchers, experts, and national award winning farmers should be included in these committees. These committees should work intensively on the respective areas and give suggestions to the government so that the income of the farmers can be increased, he said.

Khattar also said that farmers should also give suggestions related to skill development to increase their income.

The Pradhikaran, constituted for the benefit of the farmers, has representatives from the government as well as experts from agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries sectors as members, the statement said.

