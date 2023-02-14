Karnal, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and said he has done a lot to transform the state in the last nine years.

Shah was here to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of five cooperative sector projects under various initiatives taken by Haryana for the implementation of the National Cooperative Policy.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

On this occasion, Shah inaugurated the Haryana Cooperative Export House for rice and other agricultural commodities in the state.

He also inaugurated a Sanjhi Dairy Scheme under which dairy farmers will get the facility of animal fodder and veterinary services.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 2-Year Low of 4.73% in January 2023; Food Items Turned Expensive.

Shah also laid the foundation stones of an ethanol plant at cooperative sugar mills in Panipat and a cooperative milk plant in village Bidwas in district Rewari by pressing the button of a remote.

The Union minister also launched an internet radio, 'Sahkarita Vani', besides providing a letter of approval of Rs 10,000 crore to the cooperative institutions of Haryana.

Shah, later, addressed meetings of party workers of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency and Sonipat Lok Sabha seat and held a detailed discussion on the upcoming work plans and organisational issues.

Earlier, addressing the gathering in Karnal, he said, "To transform Haryana, our chief minister Manohar ji has done a lot in the last nine years. Haryana has witnessed a big change."

Shah said Haryana was earlier also associated with the country's security as he was referring to the state youths' inclination towards joining the army.

"But today we can say that in the army, every 10th jawan is from Haryana. It is a matter of pride for Haryana," said Shah.

Terming Haryana's farmers as 'dhakar' (strong), Shah said the state is at number two position in respect of foodgrain production and dairy output in the country.

Despite being a small state, staying at number two spot is a very big achievement, he said.

"Haryana's 'pehlwan' (wrestler) is also at number one spot and wins several medals for the country," said Shah.

Shah further said that Haryana is the first and only state where 'panch' and 'sarpanch' are educated as he lauded Khattar for the initiative of fixing minimum educational qualifications for panchayat representatives.

Shah lauded Khattar for making Haryana as a kerosene-free state.

"By providing gas stove to every household, the state government has worked to make Haryana smoke-free. Also, by making toilets in every household; Haryana has the maximum number of ODF (open defecation free) plus villages among the states. The credit for all this goes to Manohar Lal," said Shah.

"Today Haryana's manufacturing growth is at 10 per cent as against the country's 6.5 per cent growth," said Shah, adding that it is a very big achievement. It has also surpassed those states which had an industrial background, he said.

Haryana is moving ahead in the field of a startup programme, he said.

"50 per cent of the country's four-wheelers are produced in Haryana. It is a very big achievement," he said.

He said Haryana has taken many initiatives in the cooperative sector.

While the state government has implemented many important decisions to make Haryana a model state, it has also worked to take the state to the pinnacle of development, he said.

Shah said with the implementation of the National Cooperative Policy in Haryana and the launch of various cooperative projects, the cooperative department will touch new heights. "Along with exporting rice, there will be opportunities to sell handicrafts in the world markets," he added.

He said the Haryana government has worked to strengthen Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) by immediately implementing the decisions taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said, "Before 2025, the prime minister has decided to make PACS in every panchayat. Under this, 2 lakh new primary PACS will be made. Multi-state marketing will be encouraged for seed production society and marketing of organic products for farmers," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)