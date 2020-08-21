New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Kia Motors India on Friday said it has received 6,523 bookings on the first day for its upcoming compact SUV Sonet.

The upcoming model has generated an overwhelming response, with a record 6,523 bookings on the very first day, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

Prospective customers were able to book the car online and through company's sales network by paying an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000, it added.

Kia Motors had commenced Sonet bookings from Wednesday midnight.

“The tremendous response to the all-new Sonet, proves that there is never a bad time to launch a good product. It also shows that the faith of Indian consumers in Brand Kia has grown leaps and bounds over just one year of our operation in India," Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

The company would like to assure the customers that it is fully committed to delivering Sonet in the least time possible with Anantpur plant operating with optimum efficiency, he added.

Kia Sonet, when launched next month, will compete with Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, among others.

