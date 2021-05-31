New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) State-owned steel maker RINL on Monday said Kishore Chandra Das has been assigned additional charge as its chairman and managing director with effect from June 1, 2021.

The additional charge to Das has been given for a period of one month or until further orders, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) said in a statement.

"P K Rath, CMD, RINL is superannuating today after serving the company for 38 years. Kishore Chandra Das, Director (Personnel), RINL is assigned the additional charge of the post of CMD, RINL for a period of one month from 1st to 30th June 2021 or until joining of regular incumbent or until further orders by the Ministry of Steel," it said.

Das took over as RINL's Director (Personnel) on January 1, 2017. He is a post graduate in humanities and an MBA.

RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates a 7.3 million tonne steel plant in Visakhapatnam. It is the country's first shore-based integrated steel plant producing special steel products.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)