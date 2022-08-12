Kochi, Aug 12 (PTI) A martyrs' column was dedicated in the premises of the Kerala High Court on Friday, as a graceful tribute to the those who laid down their lives during the Indian freedom movement.

On the occasion of the nation celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th year of Independence, dedication of Martyrs' Column was a gesture of reverence to those who have been instrumental in developing the country thus far in its evolutionary journey, said a communication from the high court.

Chief Justice S Manikumar dedicated the Martyrs' Column at a function organised in the High Court complex in the evening, it said.

The function was attended by chief of southern naval command, M A Hampiholi, high court judge Vinod Chandran, Registrar General P Krishna Kumar, Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup and office bearers of Kerala High Court Advocates' Association, it added.

