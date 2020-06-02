Latest News | Knorish Raises Rs 2.4 Cr in Funding Round for Business Expansion

New Delhi, June 2 (PTI) IT start-up Knorish has raised Rs 2.4 crore in a funding round from Standard Greases Family group and former business head of Sony Liv, Uday Sodhi, to expand operations, the company said on Tuesday.

Earlier in December, it had raised funding from venture capitalist firm 100X.VC as part of its seed funding round.

"Knorish has raised USD 3,23,000 (about Rs 2.4 crore) as part of its pre-series A as a follow up to the seed round raised in December last year by 100X.VC. The current round saw participation from the Standard Greases Family group and Uday Sodhi, ex-business head of Sony Liv," the company said in a statement.

Knorish provides software tools to professionals for launching online platform.

"We are looking at global growth to touch lives of over a million experts, coaches, trainers and instructors in the post-COVID world," Knorish co-founder Kinner N Sacchdev said.

Knorish claims to have witnessed over 400 per cent rise in number of content creators and usage on the platform since the coronavirus outbreak.

