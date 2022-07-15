New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A knowledge portal has been launched to disseminate design knowledge to a broader section of Khadi institutions, the government said on Friday.

The Knowledge Portal for Khadi is a platform developed by the Centre of Excellence for Khadi to provide design directions to the Khadi institutions. It intends to create design interventions by simplifying the trends specially suitable for Khadi.

The portal was inaugurated by KVIC CEO Preeta Verma on Thursday.

The information will be updated twice a year to provide directions according to the seasons and trends.

"It is envisaged that the information will be of value to not only Khadi institutions but also to organisations providing support to develop apparel, home products, and packaging for Khadi," the MSME Ministry stated.

