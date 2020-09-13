Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust, has received Rs 20 crore in connection with a court case related to a Russian vessel Beletsky which was arrested at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) in 2017, an official said.

The ship was arrested under the jurisdiction of the admiralty bench of the Calcutta High Court on the day of its sailing from the HDC in 2017 for not paying dues, he said.

"The owner of the 179.5-metre long bulk carrier failed to pay dues to the port authorities, which led to the arrest," the official said.

The vessel had remained docked at Haldia for long, he said.

The court granted permission to the port to sell the vessel last year to realise its dues.

"The ship was sold at Rs 20 crore. The port had realised a part of the sale proceeds earlier and received Rs 18.74 crore on Friday," he added.

