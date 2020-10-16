Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) The Kolkata Port Trust, now rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, will on Saturday unveil a fresh logo which will go with the new name, officials said.

The new logo will be unveiled at the closing ceremony of the 150-year celebrations of the port.

The programme will be held in a low-key manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The central government in June gave the approval to rename Kolkata Port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, considering his multifaceted genius as an eminent jurist, academician, thinker and leader of the masses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)