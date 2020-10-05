Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Of the 19 metros in India, Kolkata has recorded the least number of sexual assault cases on women, NCRB data has revealed.

The metropolis has also not recorded any attempt to rape or sexual harassment case.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Addresses AI Summit 'RAISE 2020', Says Artificial Intelligence Has Big Role in Healthcare, Education and Next-Generation Urban Infrastructure; Key Highlights.

According to a report released recently by the National Crime Records Bureau, 14 cases of sexual assaults were registered in the city in 2019.

Like Kolkata, Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, too, has not reported any sexual harassment case, the report said.

Also Read | SpiceJet to Start Flights From India to London From December 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)