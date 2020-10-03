Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) Unnatural deaths of two women were reported from different parts of the city on Friday, police said.

While a middle-aged lady was found floating in a pond at Jadavpur, a homemaker was found hanging in her house at Garfa, police said.

Also Read | WhatsApp 'Always Mute' & Other Features Rolled Out to Android Beta Users.

In the Jadavpur incident, 52-year-old Madhabi Saha was declared dead after being taken to Baghajatin State General Hospital.

During the enquiry, it was learnt that she had been suffering from mental stress, police said adding that no complaint was lodged by her family or anybody else with regard to her death.

Also Read | Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone to Be Launched in India on October 5, 2020.

At Garfa, 32-year old Subhasree Das was found hanging in her bedroom in the afternoon.

The police found a note, purportedly written by the woman, saying she was solely responsible for her death was recovered from the room.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)