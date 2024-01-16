Mangaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The intensive ticket checking drive by the Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC) in the last three months from October to December 2023 has enriched the corporation by over Rs 5.66 crore.

Konkan Railway authorities are actively conducting ticket checks on trains to ensure the proper documentation of passengers, the railway sources said.

In December 2023 alone, officials collected Rs 1,95,64,926 as fine along with the actual fare from 6,675 passengers found travelling without valid tickets.

Over the three-month period from October to December 2023, Konkan Railway ticket collectors gathered a total of Rs 5,66,99,017 from 18,446 ticketless passengers.

The railways said the checking drive will continue in the new year to stop ticketless travel and urged passengers to travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience during their journey.

