Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Hana Financial Nanum Foundation, a unit of Hana Financial Group in South Korea, has granted a scholarship of USD 500 each to 40 underprivileged students, pursuing various engineering courses at the state-run Anna University and the private sector institution, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (deemed to be university) here.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions Likely Over Parts of UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Till December 21, Says IMD.

The assistance was handed over to students in functions held at the educational institutions on December 16 and 17, a press release said.

Also Read | SSC Tentative Annual Calendar 2021-22 Released Online at ssc.nic.in; Know Details.

"We hope that the scholarships to the 40 underprivileged students will be helpful for them to overcome their difficulties and become a stepping stone for their success in life," Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Youngseup Kwon said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)