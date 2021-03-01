Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced a 0.10 percentage point cut in its home loan rates for a limited period, claiming its offering to be the lowest in the market.

Customers will be able to avail home loans for 6.65 per cent till March 31 as part of a special offer after the rate reduction, the bank said in a statement.

The move comes hours after home loan segment leader SBI cut its offering to 6.70 per cent. Home loan rates were already at a 15-year-low, as banks compete in a market with low credit demand.

Interest rates are linked to borrowers' credit score and the Loan to Value (LTV) ratio, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

“We are delighted to offer consumers a special year-end bonus in the form of even lower home loan interest rates,” it's president for consumer assets Ambuj Chandna said.

The 6.65 per cent rate is applicable to both home loans and Balance Transfer Loans across amounts, it said.

