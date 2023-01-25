Kota (Rajasthan) Jan 25 (PTI) The two-day Krishi Mahastav -- Exhibition and Training concluded on Wednesday with a note of bright prospects for farmers, agri entrepreneurs and felicitation of Farmers Producer Organizations.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who is also MP from Kota- Bundi was chief guest on the occasion while Union agriculture minister and farmers welfare Narendra Singh Tomer presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Om Birla said the event exhibited innovations and intellectual competence of youth in India and called upon for application of new technology with conventional methods in farming.

Birla stressed on the need to use every herb along with the new herbs and claimed that the time would come for Ayurveda and medicines made of herbs would cure the diseases.

He also urged for the minimum use of pesticides for conservation of soil for next generations and termed the soil 'mother'. He recommended to use pesticides in accordance to nature of the soil and said soil testing in every field would be free through mobile soil testing van that would reach every village.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomer underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for farmers and farming in India and claimed that the prime minister rolled out a package of Rs 1.50 lakh corer for the welfare of farmers.

Claiming that the farming today belonged to those who had knowledge and not to those who had water, Tomer stressed the need to turn the youths to farming and agriculture but added it would be possible only when knowledge and technology were applied to its fullest in agriculture sector.

Around 40,000 farmers participated in the two-day event and at least 75 startups on agriculture and farming were exhibited.

