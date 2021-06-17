New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI)The initial public offer of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited was subscribed 56 per cent on the second day of subscription on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 80,52,048 shares against 1,44,13,073 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 32 per cent, non-institutional investors 9 per cent and retail individual investors (RIIs) 1.95 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is Rs 815-825 per share.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd on Tuesday raised over Rs 955 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,144 crore.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) and IIFL Securities are the managers of the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

