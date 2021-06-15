New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd on Tuesday raised over Rs 955 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering, which opens on Wednesday.

The company has decided to allocate 1,15,84,060 shares to anchor investors at Rs 825 apiece, which is the upper end of the price band. At this price, it has garnered Rs 955.68 crore, according to a circular on BSE website.

Among the anchor investors are Nomura Funds Ireland Republic Limited Company, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI, BNP Paribas Arbitrage-ODI, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Moon Capital Trading Pte Ltd and Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd.

In addition, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, ICICI Prudential MF, L&T MF, UTI MF, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co Ltd participated in the anchor bidding.

The initial public offering comprises fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders.

A total of 1,60,03,615 equity shares would be offered by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd under the offer for sale, up to 3,87,966 equity shares by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, up to 7,75,933 equity shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, up to 3,87,966 equity shares by Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospitals and 60,05,058 equity shares by other existing selling shareholders.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 815-825 a share for the IPO, which will open for public subscription on June 16 and conclude on June 18. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,144 crore.

The offer includes a reservation of shares to the tune of Rs 20 crore for employees. A total of 75 per cent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders and 10 per cent for retail investors and Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt of the company and its subsidiaries.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered.

It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals under the "KIMS Hospitals" brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of December 31, 2020.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited have been appointed as book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)