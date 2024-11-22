Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday called for greater coordination and collaboration between the government, academia, big pharma, and startups to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

He stressed that data-driven and technology solutions would strengthen the government's efforts in fighting AMR.

Speaking to startups and researchers at the Bangalore Bioincubation Centre, Rao highlighted new opportunities, encouraging them to think outside the box and "act now," in line with this year's World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week theme, "Educate, Advocate, Act Now."

Rao explained that AMR is a challenge at the intersection of human health, animal health, and environmental sustainability, requiring a coordinated multi-sector approach to curb its spread.

"More data and tech-driven solutions will strengthen our efforts to fight AMR," the Health Minister said, reiterating the need for greater coordination between the government, academia, big pharma, and startups.

"The urgency of AMR has only grown in recent years. We are on the brink of a world where even routine infections could become deadly, where simple surgeries carry unpredictable risks, and where diseases we thought were under control—like tuberculosis, pneumonia, and urinary tract infections—are becoming harder to treat," Rao added.

Rao stressed early education on AMR, along with in-depth training for future healthcare professionals, would help drive behavioral changes and improve attitudes towards antimicrobial drug use, thereby supporting efforts to curb AMR.

Citing a report from the UK, he noted, "It is estimated that by 2050, AMR could cause 10 million deaths annually—more than cancer and diabetes combined."

Swetavalli Raghavan, Advisor to the Government of Karnataka on AMR/One Health, highlighted the need for Antibiotic Stewardship Technologies, particularly AI-driven decision support systems and prescription monitoring tools.

"Build AI-powered surveillance dashboards for hospitals and governments to develop real-time responses to emerging resistance threats, predict future resistance trends, and guide research priorities for new antibiotics and treatments," she told the startups and researchers.

Dr Raghavan also emphasised on improving the global supply chain to ensure the timely and safe delivery of antibiotics, particularly in low-resource settings.

Advocating for a balanced approach to antibiotic access and excess, she said, "We need blockchain-based systems to track the origin and use of antibiotics, ensuring medicines are not counterfeit or substandard. We must also develop new pricing and distribution models that make antibiotics affordable and accessible without encouraging overuse."

