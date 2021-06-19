New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The labour ministry on Saturday said that the Labour Bureau conducted a three-day training programme from June 16-18 for master trainers and the second level supervisors nominated by state/ UT Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), an effort towards developing focused policies for the workers in the country.

The training programme was organised for two surveys i.e. All India Survey on Migrant Workers and All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey, a labour ministry statement said.

In the backdrop of COVID-19, "a three-day online training programme for imparting training to the Master Trainers and 2nd level Supervisors nominated by State/ UT Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES) was organised," it said.

This was the second nationwide online training programme conducted by the Labour Bureau, before this, a similar training programme was also organised in April, 2021 for the investigators.

The training programme was inaugurated by Director General Labour Bureau, D P S Negi on June 16, 2021. This was followed by the address of S P Mukherjee, Chairman, Expert Group.

Mukherjee interacted with the participants through video conferencing and elaborated them about these five all-India surveys and its importance.

It was appraised to the participants that under these surveys, the data will be collected through tablets/ CAPI (Computer-assisted personal interviewing).

In order to get quality and reliable data, two levels of supervision checks have been kept in the IT enabled device. First level supervision will be done by supervisor level-1 hired by survey partner agency and same will again be scrutinised by the labour bureau officials and state level officials.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, the survey partner, is providing the IT as well as the HR support in conducting these pan India surveys to the Labour Bureau.

More than 700 participants attended the training each day.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, addressed the participants through video conferencing during the valedictory session of the training on June 18, 2021.

Chandra elaborated the importance of these surveys for the Government of India in order to make focused policies for the workers in the country. He also focused on the intention of the Government of India for the betterment of the working mass in the country and the need of data for making such policies.

