New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The government's determination to push long-pending reforms in labour and farm sectors and its focus on self-reliance have improved the confidence of the industry and will trigger faster economic recovery, CII President Uday Kotak said on Wednesday.

Continued focus on reform measures ushered in by the government even as the country faces one of its toughest crises during the pandemic, will trigger a faster recovery with the industry reposing confidence of a bounce back sooner than expected, the industry chamber said in a statement.

Also Read | How to Permanently Delete an Instagram Account.

In a departure from the depressed mood earlier, the industry now sees sectors witnessing a better pick up and capacity utilisation than what they had projected in March 2020, it said.

While in the first few weeks post the lockdown, the pickup was attributed to pent up demand, the sustenance of demand, particularly in some non-essential sectors, has lifted hopes of a faster recovery, it added.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Online for October 7: Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold Lottery Results on Wednesday at assamlotteries.com.

"The determination by the government to meet the challenges by pushing through some long pending reforms like the labour reforms and those for the farm sector apart from the call for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat have helped improve the confidence of the industry," the statement quoted Kotak as saying.

With the further easing of restrictions and successive unlocking of the economy initiated from June, most of the high frequency data points have shown a continued normalisation in activity levels, as compared to the multi-year lows seen in April.

"The robust performance of merchandise exports can be largely ascribed to the industrial units being able to function with greater capacity in September, as restrictions on mobility were eased and local lockdowns were fewer. Slowly improving global trade is also helping on the margin," Kotak added.

The turning around of outbound shipments after a gap of six months, with merchandise exports expanding by 5.27 per cent in September, is amongst the many indicators which have recorded an impressive recovery.

The industry body further said the fewer localised lockdowns have also resulted in the industrial activity now moving into expansion territory.

On a sequential basis, manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), which is a widely tracked indicator of business activity, jumped to 56.8 in September -- an eight-year high -- from a low of 27.4 seen in April.

"This is indicative of the fact the manufacturing sector is slowly but steadily moving towards stabilization and portends well for the recovery prospects of the critical sector," it said.

It further said the bulwark of the economy -- the services sector -- has shown some encouraging signs of recovery as well.

"Though still early, but these are indeed promising signs, pointing towards some semblance of a recovery process taking shape in the various sectors. Going forward, we expect economic activity to continue to normalise further in the coming months," Kotak said.

Specifically, resilience in the rural economy, helped by a buoyant monsoon season and government spending coupled with an accommodative monetary policy environment are expected to cushion economic activity.

However, this expectation hinges on there being no second wave of the pandemic in the ensuing months, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)