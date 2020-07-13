New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Gaming art services company Lakshya Digital on Monday said it has extended work-from-home for its employees till September 30 and will take a call on working from office only after THE COVID-19 situation improves.

The company has also started expanding its workforce to cater to growth in the business.

The company said it started work from home on March 23 and has not resumed work from the office yet. It will continue to work from home till September 30. "Resuming work from office will depend on the situation of coronavirus cases," Lakshya Digital CEO Manvendra Shukul told PTI.

Lakshya Digital claimed that it recorded a 15-20 per cent jump in new business opportunities before the lockdown in India started and when work in China was on hold due to the spread of coronavirus.

Lakshya Digital has announced plans to increase headcount by about 15 per cent in a year on account of growth in the segment.

"We have already started the hiring process and even the new recruits will work from home," Shukul said.

At present, the company has a team of about 500 people and plans to hire 50-70 more over the next 12 months.

