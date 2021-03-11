New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Game art and animation services company Lakshya on Thursday said it has opened a game art studio in Bengaluru which will house the sixth development team of the company.

Lakshya also said it plans to hire up to 100 people in 2021-22 for the Bengaluru studio.

"Our clients' faith in us as their trusted partner, especially during the challenging COVID times, has led us to increasing our team size so that we can continue to provide greater quantity of high-quality content. Bangalore office reaffirms our commitment to our clients," Lakshya CEO Manvendra Shukul said in a statement.

Lakshya has a presence in Gurugram and Pune, besides Seattle in the US, Tokyo in Japan, and London in the UK.

Founded in 2004, Lakshya has been developing game art and animation for clients like Disney, Microsoft, Sony, Warner Brothers, Square Enix, From Software and Bandai Namco.

"Lakshya plans to set up a team of up to 100 people in Bangalore in the coming financial year 2021-22, in different roles and positions such as Project Managers, Art Leads, Animators, 3D Artists etc," the company said.

Lakshya has upped its new hires by up to 15 per cent over the last one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This increase in hiring is due to new business in the past year. At present, Lakshya has a team of more than 550 people, it added.

