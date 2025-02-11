New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Acquisition of large land parcels is a major challenge for developing solar parks in the country, Union Minister Shripad Naik said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy said 18 solar parks have been developed in the country as of December 31, 2024.

Also Read | New Manipur CM: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Among Frontrunners for Chief Minister's Post After N Biren Singh's Sudden Exit.

"The major challenges for development of solar parks are acquisition of large tract of land and timely development of transmission system. Land being a state subject, the land-related challenges are taken up with the state governments," he said.

The states have also been requested to identify suitable government land for the installation of renewable energy (RE) projects.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 11: BLACKPINK’s Rose, Jennifer Aniston and Daniil Medvedev - Know About Celebrities Born on February 11.

Further, he said the transmission-related challenges are taken up with the Central Transmission Utility (CTU), Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the State Transmission Utilities (STU) of the concerned state.

Review meetings are conducted to resolve the issues, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)