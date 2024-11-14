New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) In a move expected to speed up construction of the Delhi Metro's Tughalqbad-Aerocity corridor, the city government's revenue department has issued a notification for acquisition of more than 1,500 square metres of land in south Delhi's Khanpur village for constructing a double-decker viaduct, officials said on Thursday.

The notification said that in exercise of the power conferred by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, read with a 2014 Ministry of Home Affairs notification, it appeared to the Delhi lieutenant governor that 1,509.13 square metres of land was required in Khanpur village for public purpose to construct a metro viaduct and flyover.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2024 Theme: What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India’s Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

A total of 36 landowners are likely to be affected due to the proposed acquisition, the notification said.

Any objection by the persons concerned can be raised against the proposed acquisition within 60 days of publication of the notification, issued on October 30.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024: Celebrating Tribal Heritage on Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

The social impact assessment study of the project, conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration, found the land parcel would serve legitimate and bona fide public purpose and have no adverse impact on the environment.

The viaduct will be on the upper deck while a six-lane, 2.4-kilometre flyover will run on the lower deck.

The project is part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Phase 4 corridor between Tughalakabad and Aerocity.

Construction of the double-decker viaduct at the Ambedkar Nagar t-point is currently under progress, said Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communications).

"Launching work of the pier caps at the metro level has been started and installation of crossbeams for the road flyover level has also been initiated," he said.

This will be south Delhi's first such construction where a metro line and a road flyover are being constructed one below the other, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)