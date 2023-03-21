New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged major orders in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore for its hydrocarbon business.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities.

"The hydrocarbon business...of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple offshore packages from a prestigious overseas client," the engineering and construction conglomerate said in a regulatory filing.

The hydrocarbon business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates in, by nurturing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors and engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

