Latur, Mar 21 (PTI) The Latur Municipal Corporation has launched a special drive to collect pending property tax from citizens which will continue till March 31.

The civic body has warned seizure of property of defaulters if they fail to pay the tax. On Monday, the corporation has disconnected two water connections in the Latur D zone area for not paying property tax for many years.

An official said the interest is being waived by the corporation on property tax dues during the special drive.

