Latur, Nov 7 (PTI) As many as 103 unauthorised banners and hoardings dotting the skyline of Latur city were removed on Tuesday by the municipal corporation in a special drive.

The corporation has warned of strict action if banners are put up without permission.

The civic body said the persons concerned had not removed these unauthorised banners put up in four zones in the city despite the appeal made by authorities.

