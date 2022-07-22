Hyderabad, Jul 22 (PTI) A lawyer is suspected to have died by suicide using his licensed pistol here on Friday, police said.

Also Read | Reliance Net Profit Jumps 46% to Rs 17,955 Crore in First Quarter of 2022-23 Fiscal Year.

The deceased person was an ex-serviceman and later practised as an advocate. He was a divorcee and lived alone, police added.

Also Read | Akasa Air to Begin Services From August 7; Check Routes, Timings And Fare Details Here.

He returned to Hyderabad from his native place in Kadapa district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

As he was not responding to phone calls, a family friend and watchman broke open the door of his flat and found him dead. He is suspected to have shot himself with his licensed pistol.

Based on a complaint by the watchman, a case of suspicious death has been registered, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)