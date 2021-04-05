New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Legal research platform Legitquest on Monday said it has raised Rs 5 crore from domestic internet firm ino edge and venture capital firm Waterbridge Ventures in a pre-series A funding round.

Legitquest plans to use the funds to expand to team, capabilities and services in five states — Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the start-up firm said in a statement.

"Legitquest will use the funds to expand its team and develop the capabilities of its unique existing feature iDRAF (Issue, Decision, Reasoning, Arguments, Facts of judgements), currently the only 1-click legal insight system in the world which is powered by Artificial Intelligence," the company said.

Earlier in October 2019, Legitquest had raised seed funding of Rs 3 crore from Info Edge (India) and WaterBridge Ventures.

Founded in 2017 by advocate Karan Kalia, IITian Rohit Shukla and PhD in finance Himanshu Puri, Legitquest is a deep technology data service provider for B2B and enterprise solutions in the legal and regulatory space.

"The company is planning to increase its employee base by 100 per cent in the next six months," the statement said.

Legitquest claims to have more than 550 institutional and business-to-business clients and achieved an average growth rate of 250 per cent in gross revenue on a year-on-year basis.

"The monthly average users (MAU) of legitquest at present is half million and the company is eying 3 million MAU by the end of the financial year 2021-22," the statement said.

