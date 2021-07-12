New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Tech giant Lenovo on Monday said it is focused on helping educational institutions transition to the digital era by partnering with industry leaders and coalescing hardware, software, and services into solutions suitable for schools.

As part of its efforts, Lenovo has unveiled its 'Lenovo Aware' smart learning solution for consumers that will be pre-bundled with its latest generation of IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops.

Lenovo India Head (Consumer Business) Dinesh Nair said the company has been committed to education with the help of smarter technology and it has been making strides through new hardware, software solutions, CSR (corporate social responsibility) outreach and other methods.

"Lenovo believes that the surge in distance learning will have long-term effects on education as schools/colleges implement and manage increased digitisation in administration and curriculum with the changing teaching methodology to suit it," Nair said.

Lenovo is focused on facilitating this transition by partnering with industry leaders and coalescing hardware, software, and services into solutions suitable for schools, he said adding that the company is focussed on building devices that meet the demands of blended learning and aid institutions with their education transformation journey.

Nair explained that in the 'Learn From Home' setting, students need solutions that ensure that they stay focused and motivated while maintaining their digital wellbeing, while providing parents ease of mind.

"Our 'Lenovo Aware' software is built to help provide parents and guardians with insights into their child's online engagement, class productivity and digital well-being to help them track wins and areas of improvement," he added.

Lenovo Aware addresses uses the PC's built-in camera to detect a person's body language and eye contact with the device. The software can be activated within Lenovo Vantage and all the features have to be manually activated by opting in through the settings in Lenovo Aware.

The software reminds the user to sit back from the screen, straighten up their posture, take a break from the screen to rest their eyes, with the help of pop-up notifications and audio alerts.

The software encourages children and facilitates interactions with parents with the help of a Score System. It generates easy-to-understand reports, showing cumulative benchmarks of a child's average PC usage, providing parents and guardians with insights into their child's online engagement, class productivity and digital well-being to help them track wins and areas of improvement.

Nair said the company's product portfolio that is best suited for online education include Yoga and IdeaPad Series and Chrometabs and Tablets.

"Our advanced solutions also enable new models of teaching and collaboration, which help manage the cost, efficiency, and security.

"Lenovo's marketing efforts also include exclusive back-to-school (BTS) and back-to-college (BTC) student offers, which are also segueing into the growth of 'learning from home' and helping consumers embrace this new model of education," he added.

Nair noted that Lenovo seeks to enhance digital literacy for students to fully benefit from hybrid learning, and that it offers various educational solutions to meet the ever-evolving demands of this new model of learning.

After the pandemic, the adoption of technology across various education institutions all over the world has been accelerated, he said.

"5G will transform traditional classrooms by introducing immersive lessons with real-time feedback, access to content creation, and more out-of-classroom learning.

"There will also be a greater deployment of multifaceted communication tools to manage out-of-classroom interactions and engagements between students, parents, and teachers," he added. HRS hrs

