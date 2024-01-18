Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) A leopard was captured from a heritage hotel here on Thursday after it strayed into the staff room, officials said.

A spokesperson of the hotel said the wild animal entered the staff room in the morning.

He added that there was no one present in the room when the leopard entered it and no one was attacked by the big cat.

Prithviraj Meena, Bassi area Ranger of the Forest Department, said the adult male leopard slipped through the forest in the morning and entered the hotel staff room.

On being informed by the hotel administration, a team from the forest department and Jaipur Zoo reached the spot and captured it after tranquilisation, Meena said.

The leopard will be released back into the forest after first aid, he added.

