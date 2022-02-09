Udhagamandalam (TN), Feb 9 (PTI) The carcass of a leopardess was found in an estate near Coonoor, about 20 kms from here, on Wednesday.

The villagers noticed the carcass and informed the Forest Department.

The officials went to the estate and requisitioned a veterinarian from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to conduct an autopsy, sources said.

Investigations are on to find out whether the nine-year-old animal was poisoned to death, the sources said.

